FOOTBALL: Saline Downs Lincoln, 42-0

Despite penalty trouble, Saline had no trouble dismissing Lincoln as the varsity football season continued at Hornet Stadium Friday.

Whatever happens with the three opening wins forfeited by the Hornets (the forfeits are being appealed), Saline just keeps taking care of business.

Officially, at the moment, Saline is 4-3 overall and 4-2 in the SEC Red. If the MHSAA grants the appeal, Saline could be 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the SEC Red.

There was never any doubt Friday. Tommy Carr completed 23 of 28 pass attempts for 258 yards. He threw three touchdown passes and no interceptions. Carr also ran for a touchdown. James run ran 16 times for 85 yards and a TD and caught 5 passes for 55 yards and a TD. Nolan Klein caught a 27-yard TD and ran for TD in the fourth quarter. Cole Kreuzer caught four passes for 48 yards. Lincoln. Austin Abbatte caught six passes for 55 yards. Jaiden Leonard made a touchdown catch. Harper Hummel also caught a TD pass.

The Touchdowns

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1844879088034488340 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1844881015820427602 -->

This beautiful play was actually between Carr and Klein.

Saline had a very rough defensive stint in the second quarter. The defense, for the most part kept the Railsplitters still - but on one drive, the Hornets were penalized four or five times. The Railsplitters got to within the 10 when Tyler Parrish made a huge stop behind scrimmage to thwart the drive.

Saline bounced back with a fairly quick and efficient drive. Carr passed to James Rush for a 15-yard TD up the far sideline. Saline led 21-0 after Ethan Cotsonika's kick.

Saline led 21-0 at half.

Despite the dominant score, the penalties were giving Lincoln too much time with the ball and slowing the Hornet attack.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1844904115236897127 -->

Carr's fake hand-off fooled the camera operators and the defense, opening the scoring in the second half.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1844908418479554902 -->

Saline went up 35-0 in the fourth quarter when Rush crashed over the line.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1844910173741256786 -->

Klein came in at QB and rushed for a TD to complete the scoring.

Saline hosts Skyline next week.

SEC Red Standings



AROUND THE SEC

Dexter 49 Monroe 7

Pioneer 33 Skyline 30 (OT)

Bedford 31 Huron 20

Saline 42 Lincoln 0

Next Week

Skyline @ Saline

Monroe @ Bedford

Huron @ Pioneer

Lincoln at Dexter

Saline has outscored its opponents 194-24 in the last four games.

More News from Saline