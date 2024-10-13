FOOTBALL: Saline Remains Projected for a District with Pioneer, Belleville and Northville
Snooze2you.com, Michigan's most well-known football playoff district projector, continues to project Saline in a district with Belleville, Pioneer and Northville.
Belleville is 7-0, Pioneer is 5-2, and Saline and Northville are 4-3.
Saline is appealing an MHSAA decision that turned the first three games from wins into losses by forfeit.
On paper, it seems very unlikely Belleville will take a loss during the regular season. Northville's playoff chances could take a hit. They play a 5-2 Novi team this weekend and the final week's opponent has not yet been determined. Pioneer has a good chance to go 7-2, but it looks like both of their final two games will be contested. Saline will be the heavy favorite to beat Skyline (1-6). It appears Saline's final game at Lake Orion (5-2) is going to be the toughest challenge since week 2. Whether Saline wins its appeal or not, the Lake Orion game could have playoff-seeding implications.
As it's currently projected, Saline would play at Pioneer in round one.
