SOCCER: Saline Thwarts Skyline Comeback, Advances to District Final

Saline watched a dominant first-half unravel, but Zach Heisler the game-winning goal to help the Hornets defeat Skyline, 3-2, and advance to Thursday's district championship contest against Huron.

Hot Start

Saline came out firing, winning nearly every battle and tilting the field toward the Skyline goalie.

Midway through the half, the Hornets struck first. Keegan Cahill sealed off an Eagle along the sideline, played it to the middle. The ball was played to the center where Jaedyn Sifuna came in from the right. Sifuna's shot was blocked and came out Micah Gray, who put it back and in for the 1-0 goal.

Out of focus, but you get the idea.

It was a huge goal - especially for Gray who has just battled back from a knee injury to help his team in the playoffs.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/1442749876419576 -->

It seemed like nothing could go wrong for the Hornets. They pressed on and scored a another one. Juan Martin Balda who knocked down a ball and then ripped a beautiful 30-yard shot over the goalie into the top of the goal.

"That might be our goal of the year," coach Bartley J. Lydy said.

Saline continued to attack and led 2-0 at halftime.

Skyline's Comeback

Skyline definitely found its step in the second half. The attack forced a penalty kick just outside the box - and the Eagles made good on it.

Halfway through the period, the Eagles rushed up the right wing and then centered to a man in front of the goal. He tapped it in to tie the game at 2.

Heisler Scores the Game-Winner

A lesser team might have gone into a shell after giving away a 2-0 lead. But the Hornets bounced back surprisingly quick.

Heisler described the goal.

"I got a ball from Bryce Nadig down towards the left side of the field, maybe in line with the 18-yard line. I got the right part of the ball with the left foot and found the post," Heisler said. "I was happy. I really didn't want to go to pens. I wanted the game won, and we got one. I couldn't have asked for more."

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/8678818225509449 -->

Coach Lydy was impressed by Heisler's effort.

"I saw grit. I saw sacrifice. He took it off the defender's foot himself and took it right to the goal and scored a weak-footed goal. If Zach wants to play in college, that was a collegiate goal right there," Lydy said.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/564461132779151 -->

Up Next

Saline and Huron play for the district trophy. Gametime is a t 7 p.m.

Huron beat Pioneer, 1-0, in a very physical contest Tuesday. One of Huron's top players was penalized and will be unavailable for Thursday's contest.

Saline and Huron met twice during the season. They played to a scoreless draw, Sept. 5. On Sept. 26, Saline visited Huron needing a win to take the SEC Red. A loss or tie wouldn't suffice. Saline came away with the win.

Expect a hard-fought game.

More News from Saline