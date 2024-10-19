FOOTBALL: Saline Dominates Skyline in Final Regular Season Home Game

Tommy Carr threw five touchdown passes as Saline defeated Skyline 56-7 to finish the SEC Red schedule in dominating fashion.

Saline finishes 5-2 in the SEC Red to finish second, tied with Bedford, behind Dexter (7-0). Saline actually won all seven games but had the victories overturned for using an ineligible player.

Saline is 5-3 overall. The Hornets finish the season at Lake Orion next week. With a win, Saline finishes 6-3 and has a chance for a home game at Hornet Stadium in round one of the playoffs. A loss could jeopardize the Hornets' playoff spot.

The Touchdowns

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1847414320411336985 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1847416213154238837 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1847418929301344423 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1847421423586852989 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1847424382559486235 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1847425896430313800 -->

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1847430209550614935 -->

Saline led 50-0 at halftime.

Anthony Parrish ran back a kickoff return in the fourth quarter.

Carr Keyes

It's the top connection in the county.

Friday, Tommy Carr completed 10 of 11 pass attempts for 186 yards and five TDs against no interceptions. Four of those passes went to Lincoln Keyes for 139 yards and 2 TDs.

The Rest of the Offensive Stats

James Rush ran 10 times for 64 yards and two TDs. Isaiah Harris had one of his best games, offensively. He ran three times for 57 yards and caught a 12-yard TD, delivering a hard hit around the three-yard line. Anthony Calati ran twice for 27 yards, Isaiah Rodriguez ran twice for eight yards, Ben Rockwood ran twice fr a yard and Matthew Bachran ran once for 38 yards. Jaiden Leonard rank twice for 11 yards and also caught a pass for 11 yards. Lucas Fidh caught three passes for 28 yards, and Austin Abbate caught a 21-yard TD.

Nolan Klein, who leads the team in interceptions, had a well-rounded offensive day. In the first half, he caught three passes for 14 yards and a TD. He also ran four times for six yards. And at QB, he completed four of six pass attempts for 37 yards.

Here are a few photos from the game:

