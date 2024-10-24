FIELD HOCKEY: Saline Holds Off Novi, Advances to State Championship

Saline held off Novi's furious frenzy in the final moments to win 3-2 and advance to the Michigan High School Field Hockey League championship game.

Saline plays Pioneer at 11 a.m. Saturday at East Grand Rapids High School.

Saline's star junior forward Claire Arvai scored all 3 goals to lead the Hornets. Sophomore Kaylee Mitzel made three or four saves on point-blank shots to seal the Saline victory.

"I'm so happy with how we persevered. I thought we gave up a bit too much early. But Claire (Arvai) kept us ahead and then Kaylee (Mitzel) came up big when it mattered," coach Sophia O'Connor.

Saline opened the scoring midway through the first quarter. Arvai came off the backline to create space between her and the defender and turned into a heavy forehand shot that caught the goalie off the post. Novi replied quickly, scoring off a corner.

Just seconds later, Arvai scored her second to put Saline up, 2-1.

"I took a pass across the field from Celia (Padot) and I one-timed it in," Arvai said.

Before the quarter was up, Novi tied the game on a shot during a goal-mouth scramble.

Early in the second quarter, Arvai completed the hat trick after a great run up the sideline by Ellle Pufpaf, who centered the ball. Arvai won a ball battle and then turned around for a backhand shot that found its way through a crowd, past the goalie and into the net.

Saline led 3-2 in a game that felt like it might need 10 goals to win. But that's how the game ended.

Coach O'Connor praised the goal scoring prowess of Arvai.

"She's obviously got a lot of skill and a great shot. But she's just scrappy and outworks everyone out there," O'Connor said.

The game tightened up.

For the rest of the game, Saline gave up maybe one or two shots.

Until there was 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Novi, fighting for its life, gave it everything they had. Saline survived the first two corners without give up a shot on goal.

With 11 seconds left, the Wildcats were granted another quarter. Arvai came running out to prevent their shooter from a clean look. It went to the shooter's right - and her shot found a way through the circle to two open shooters on the left.

Mitzel tracked the play quickly and came out to challenge and remembered advice from Arvai.

"Claire was like, keep your pads together, and that's what I did," said Mitzel, a soccer goalie who'd never played field hockey before this year. "It's just like, 'I have to save this.' This is it. This is my moment."

Her teammates arrived and battled for the loose ball, but Novi had a couple more cracks at it.

The time had ticked off the clock, but since it was a penalty corner, the play continued until Novi lost possession.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/9664232053608229 -->

Saline opened the season at Pioneer, losing 3-2, on Aug. 26. The two teams tied at Saline, Sept. 30, 2-2.

Saline has only made the Division 1 state championship once. In 2018, Saline lost to Huron. In 2015, Saline defeated Detroit Country Day, 2-1, in a shootout, to win the Division 2 championship.

That team featured current head coach Sophia O'Connor.

