Saline Main Street's 7th Annual Trunk or Treat Draws Thousands to Downtown

It was a perfect Michigan autumnal evening for Saline Main Street’s 7th annual Trunk or Treat on Wednesday. Thousands of trick or treaters and their families came out to collect candy from the many businesses and organizations that were represented.

“It’s busy. We have more than the two thousand kids that we thought we were going to get, or that we’ve had in the past,” said Karen Carrigan, co-chair of this event. “The weather is beautiful, Michigan is awesome. The kids are happy, the parents are happy. Everybody’s having fun.”

Much of the event took place in the lot on McKay Street behind Key Bank, where cars, trucks and vans were decorated and volunteers were passing out candy. Families were also able to dance to music and watch entertainment like twirling gymnasts, fire throwers, and magicians.

“We couldn’t do it without Key Bank,” Carrigan said. “We have 38 stops, but then you have to add the special guests like the DTE truck, the fire, the police, and the EMS. We also have DJ Aaron with Throw Yo Hands Up Entertainment, and the Ring of Steel Theatre Troupe.”

Children with food sensitivities were able to find the teal table and swap candies out for safer treats provided by Saline Main Street.

“The teal table is going great with the kids with allergies,” Carrigan said.

Carrigan was very thankful for all of the community support, from the organizations to the volunteers.

“Wolverine Rental brought us a larger port-a-john than we expected. They gave us a huge discount. Thank you to Wolverine Rental!”

Carrrigan, along with Melissa Phillips, has been co-chairing this event for all seven years. She sees this as a time for area businesses and organizations to make their presence known in the community.

“Not all of these businesses are in the downtown area,” she said. “This way, they can come down and see the people and hand out their business cards. They can extend their businesses out to the community.”

The Saline Main Street Team were decked out in Care Bear costumes, making them easily identifiable in the crowds. They included Carrigan, Melissa Phillips, Mary Dunling, executive director of Saline Main Street. Jill Durnen, owner of Hartman Insurance and board president of Saline Main Street, Shelley Rankin, with the board and Bank of Ann Arbor, and Jen Aris, Volunteer and with Bank of Ann Arbor also.

Mayor Brian Marl was also on hand, passing out candy and posing as Ken with Barbie at the Saline Police Department’s stop.

“ I think I brought 250 bags of candy with a little personal address from my office, and I ran out within forty-five minutes,” Marl said.

“This event in particular, is a great family friendly event in our downtown. It attracts a lot of non-profits, businesses and community organizations to participate, which I think is fabulous. All of them are provided an opportunity to promote themselves and message to the broader Saline Community.”

“As Karen Carrigan and others have noted, it just continues to grow year after year. I’m already looking forward to Trunk or Treat 2025,” Marl said.

