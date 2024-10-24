Weekend forecast: Some Rain and a Cool-Off Expected

A beautiful late summer spell is coming to an end.

...

Weekend weather: Friday, Oct 25 - Sunday, Oct 27

Friday

Moderate rain, with a high of 65 and low of 37 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, light rain in the afternoon, patchy rain nearby in the evening, partly cloudy overnight.

High: 65° Low: 37° with a 84% chance of rain.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high of 57 and low of 43 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, sunny during the afternoon, overcast in the evening, clear overnight.

High: 57° Low: 43° with a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high of 54 and low of 37 degrees. Clear for the morning, sunny during the afternoon, clear during the evening,

High: 54° Low: 37° with a 0% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

More News from Saline