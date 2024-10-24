Weekend forecast: Some Rain and a Cool-Off Expected
A beautiful late summer spell is coming to an end.
Weekend weather: Friday, Oct 25 - Sunday, Oct 27
Friday
Moderate rain, with a high of 65 and low of 37 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, light rain in the afternoon, patchy rain nearby in the evening, partly cloudy overnight.
High: 65° Low: 37° with a 84% chance of rain.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high of 57 and low of 43 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, sunny during the afternoon, overcast in the evening, clear overnight.
High: 57° Low: 43° with a 0% chance of rain.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high of 54 and low of 37 degrees. Clear for the morning, sunny during the afternoon, clear during the evening,
High: 54° Low: 37° with a 0% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
