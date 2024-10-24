What to do in Saline: Fright Night, Veterans Concert, Creepy Crafts, Fused Glass Creations and More

Here's what's on the calendar for the Saline area this weekend.



11 things to do this weekend: Friday, Oct 25 - Sunday, Oct 27

FEATURED EVENTS

Fright Night at Saulk Trail - Fri Oct 25 3:00 pm

Emagine Shopping Complex

Join us for the 2nd annual Fright Night at Saulk Trail (Emagine strip mall) from 3-7p. Participating businesses will have candy and an answer to the treasure hunt question on your sheet. Start at R U Game? to get the Treasure Hunt sheet. OH MY GOURD--there's also a painted gourd and coloring contest (see pictures for more details).

VETERANS RETRO CONCERT - Sun Oct 27 3:00 pm

Saline

SALINE NEW HORIZONS BAND PRESENTSA ROCKIN' MUSICAL SALUTE TO VETERANSFREE ADMISSION

Other Events

Creepy Crafts to Go: Tree Full of Birds - Fri Oct 25 10:00 am

Saline District Library

In honor of spooky season and our Fall Read The Birds and Other Stories by Daphne du Maurier, we'll make creepy crafts throughout the month!

This week we are making a fun tabletop display featuring black birds lined up and waiting... for something...

This kit requires a hot glue gun. Please see the adult reference desk if you do not have one. Kits can be picked…

The Taco Truck of Clinton at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Oct 25 4:30 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

We have the best tacos, quesabirrias, and burritos you've ever had!! Everything's made with love♥️🌮

Candlelight Labyrinth Walk - Fri Oct 25 6:00 pm

St Barnabas Church

Join Veriditas trained Labyrinth Facilitator, Rob Meyer-Kukan of 7 Notes Natural Health at St. Barnabas Church, Chelsea, Michigan for a candlelight labyrinth walk.

This event is offered as a donation based event to support this and future labyrinth events. Suggested Donation - $10/person.

Please register for this event by completing the form found here - https://7NotesNaturalHealth.as.me/candlelight-labyrinth...

Weather Policy - The event will be canceled if it is raining. Watch the…

Fused Glass Sconces - Fri Oct 25 6:30 pm

Whitepine Studios

Transform your space with a personalized touch creating a fused glass sconce. This workshop will guide you through creating a beautiful and functional glass sconce designed to hold a flameless LED tea light casting a warm and inviting glow. Perfect for adding ambiance to any room, this workshop blends artistic expression with practical design. Register: https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/event/6718f9c76b7d2407070f0c6a

Dia de Los Muertos Celebra1on - Fri Oct 25 6:30 pm

First Presbyterian Church

Prepare your Ofrenda for your house to remember someone special to you.Bring a photo of your special person.

We will have different Dia de Los Muertos-themed activities to do together to honor them.



Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Oct 26 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

It's spooky time!! This week the market will celebrate the end of the harvest season with trick-or-treating! Saline District Library will be in attendance with fun crafts and swag for all readers and their little ghosties too!The treasure hunt animal will be the ghost! Double prize weekend!

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon for the freshest plants, produce, meat, poultry, eggs, cheese, honey, maple syrup, jams and high-quality crafts that the Saline area has to offer!



Great Fall Read: The Birds and Other Stories - Sat Oct 26 8:00 am

Saline District Library

The Great Fall Read is a joint reading program for teens and adults with fun activities, trivia and prizes. We are reading The Birds and Other Stories by Daphne du Maurier, and there will be weekly questions based on the book starting Saturday, October 5. Every correct answer will earn an entry into prize drawings for fabulous prizes!

Click here to register.

Click here to register.



Tacos El Panda at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Sat Oct 26 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Authentic Mexican Food

Time For Delicious Tacos 🌮

Yumm!

Serving 2pm - 8pm

67th Harvest Dinner - Sun Oct 27 12:00 pm

St. Andrew The Apostle Church

Come enjoy a classic, home-cooked fall meal with your St. Andrew family! This annual event, now in its 67th year, supports the St. Andrew Parish Needy Fund that provides support and assistance to community organizations and individuals in need.

On the Menu:

Roast Beef with Gravy

Butternut Squash

Mashed Potatoes

Cole Slaw

Rolls

Coffee, Tea & Lemonade

Dinner Pricing Suggestion Donation accepted at the door:

$15 Adults

$12 Senior Citizens (60 & over)

$8 Children (6-12)

Children 5 and under – free



