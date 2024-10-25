Saline District Library Enters Final Phase of Renovations, Announces Opening of New Pavilion, Plaza, and Story Trail

The Saline District Library is entering the final phase of its Renovations & Site Improvements Project. Interior renovations are taking place in 3 phases to allow the library to stay open to the public as much as possible during construction.

Phase 3 of the interior project, which includes major renovations to the Youth Department, new program rooms, and a new location for the Friends of the Library Corner Book Shop, will begin November 2. The library will be closed Wednesday, October 30 through Friday, November 1, and again on Tuesday, November 5, to accommodate the shift to this phase of the project. All library users will need to park in the northwest parking lot and use the northwest entrance during Phase 3 of the renovations.

Exterior site improvements, which include a pavilion, plaza area, and paved story trail are almost complete. SDL will hold a New Pavilion Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Sunday, November 10 at 2 pm. Attendees will get to walk the new SDL story trail, explore the new plaza and pavilion, and enjoy refreshments.

To help the Saline area community have uninterrupted library service during this project, SDL is now part of The Library Network’s Reciprocal Borrowing Program. Anyone with an SDL library card will be able to use that card to borrow materials at several libraries in southeast Michigan. Nearby libraries that participate in the program include Ypsilanti District Library, Manchester District Library, Belleville Area District Library, Chelsea District Library, and Dexter District Library.

SDL will also maintain a small collection of Youth materials that can be checked out while our Youth Department is closed during Phase 3 of renovations. Library users can still request items via the statewide interlibrary loan system, MeLCat, during construction as well.

The renovations and site improvements will cost approximately $4 million, paid for by SDL fund balances that were established for this purpose. The Friends of the Saline District Library have also generously committed to a $100,000 contribution to the project.

For more information and regular updates on the project, visit www.salinelibrary.org/renovations.

