FOOTBALL: Carr, Keyes Lead Saline Comeback at Lake Orion

Tommy Carr and Lincoln Keyes, one of the hottest connections in the state over the last few weeks, broke free for Saline with three minutes to play at Lake Orion as Saline defeated their host, 8-7, Friday.

Down 7-0 since the second quarter, Carr, the highly-ranked junior, found Keyes, his talented tight end. Keyes made the catch than powered through a pair of Lake Orion players before outracing everyone else to the endzone.

Instead of lining up for the kick, Saline went for two.

Once again, Carr found Keyes for the two-point play. Saline led 8-7 and the defense took care of the rest.

Saline finishes with with a 6-3 record. All three losses were forfeits of games they previously won. Lake Orion finished at 6-3.

The announcement of the qualifiers and first-round pairings for both the 11 and 8-player playoffs will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, on the “Selection Sunday Show” on FanDuel Sports Network and its website. The playoff qualifiers and pairings will be posted to the MHSAA Website following the Selection Sunday Show, and times and dates will be added Monday, Oct. 28.

