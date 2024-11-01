Saline MI
11-01-2024 2:45pm

Dodworth Saxhorn Band Plays Free Veterans Day Concert

Tecumseh Center for the Arts invites you to celebrate our nation's heroes at the Monday, Nov. 11t free Veterans Day concert featuring the Dodworth Saxhorn Band

Coined America's Premier 19th-Century Brass Band, Dodworth is most famous for their musical contributions to Ken Burns's documentary The Civil War. With such gifted musicians taking the stage, this is sure to be a rousing and inspirational tribute to all who have so valiantly served in our country's military.

This is a free, non-ticketed event with general admission seating.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert.

More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive