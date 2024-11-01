Election 2024: Meet Janet Dillon, Candidate for Saline City Council

Four candidates are seeking the three chairs on Saline City Council in Tuesday's vote. Janet Dillon, Nicole Rice and Dean Girbach are the incumbents and Brian Cassise is also running. The terms are for two years.

Janet Dillon answered the questions of The Saline Post. Here are the questions and answers.

Biography

I moved to Michigan 25 years ago upon marrying my husband Matt. Our family has lived in Saline for 17 years.

Prior to finding a passion in community volunteerism, my education and work experience as a paralegal focused primarily on legal document preparation and review.

In 2014, I sought elected office.

City of Saline, Government Experience

City Council Member 2014 - present

Mayor Pro Tem 2023 - current

Various committees, commissions and task forces including hiring and policy review.

State Level Committees

Michigan Municipal League

Elected Officials Academy Board of Directors 2022 - current

2024 - Board Vice President

Michigan Women in Municipal Government

Municipality Awards

Michigan Elected Officials Academy graduate of Levels 1, 2 & 3

Michigan Elected Officials Academy pending graduate of Level 4 (highest level)

Women’s Elected Leadership Intensive Course

Other Acknowledgements

2024 Saline Citizen of the Year

Certified Tourism Ambassador

Saline Leadership Institute

Local Organizations & Events Volunteer

Meals on Wheels, Saline Area Social Services, Saline Main Street, Saline Rotary

(President 2020), St. Andrew Catholic Church, Summerfest, Stuff the Bus, Oktoberfest, Saline Area Schools.

Why are you running for council?

My commitment to Saline remains unwavering. I remain passionate about my community and service. My hard work over the last ten years has positively bought about needed change and addressed key issues affecting quality of life in Saline.

What are your key priorities for the next two years?

Infrastructure.

Infrastructure must be a priority as it directly impacts our residents, businesses and community members. Prioritizing proactive investment in infrastructure helps avoid costly repairs and emergency fixes in the future. Proper planning also ensures more efficient use of resources and safety from potential hazards.

Stable and efficient infrastructure also boosts local economics and attracts businesses and investors by ensuring reliable utilities, transportation, both motorized and non-motorized, digital connectivity. Infrastructure at its core provides quality of life making Saline more livable, accessible, and enjoyable.

Implementation of 2024 Strategic Plan.

Prioritization by City Council has lead to the development of a comprehensive strategic plan which incorporates a shared vision which will guide current and future decision making. Implementation requires careful planning, commitment of finances, collaboration with other entities, flexibility and most importantly accountability.

Improvement of Overall Community Communications.

Informing and engaging Saline community members and stakeholders is paramount for safety, understanding and participation. Creating a comprehensive approach utilizing current media and other outlets, expanding accessibility, and leveraging technology will promote an avenue of 2-way communications to foster civic involvement ensuring all are informed, engaged, and connected.

Will you support borrowing money to pay for Rec Center

improvements, why or why not?

At this time, I would not support the City being financially responsible for long term debtfor the Recreation Center including guaranteeing or loaning funds to the Rec Center. Although the Rec Center is a wonderful amenity to our community, it continues to

deplete funds needed for other essential City obligations. The City must look to other funding sources and creating partnerships with surrounding townships and the County to provide a stable longterm funding source to reduce the financial burden on City taxpayers. Another funding model could be to create a recreation millage that encompasses the Saline Area School District, not just the City of Saline. Currently, the CARES millage, which is stated as “Saline Recreation” on township tax statements, is actually a millage for which Saline Schools manages and determines its uses is not a revenue source for the Rec Center.

As specifically as you can, describe the problems as you see them at the fire department, and how they can be resolved?

The recent risk mitigation analysis identified pertinent issues of concern within the Fire Department. While governance, financial issues, equipment, and staffing are all paramount concerns. First, the determination of the fire service area must be addressed. It must be established by what means the fire department can fulfill its duty to provide safe and effective fire services within its expansive geographic boundaries.

Do you support the latest charter amendment proposal? Why or

why not?

There are currently two amendment proposals to the Saline City Charter on the November 2024 ballot.

Amending Section 3.3 to change the term of service for the Mayor and City Council members from 2 year terms to 4 year terms and make all references within the section gender neutral.

I would be in favor of this change. Odd year elections historically have a significantly lower voter turnout yet carry a cost to the City of approximately $20,000 to run a full election with only City Council elections on the ballot. From a candidate prospective, two year election cycles can mean perpetual campaigning. This can be an onerous deterrent and in some instances cost prohibitive for many considering the role. For those who believe two year terms provide the community more opportunity to “change out” those who are elected, it may actually be the opposite in it detracts those who would be committed to seek the position.

I support the second proposal that would update the Saline City Charter to include the City’s current long-standing state approved practice of utilizing a Local Officers Compensation Commission. The City’s current LOCC is made up of 5 independent City residents wh are not a part of the City staff or elected body who are bound by state law to meet in odd numbered years for the purpose of establishing the yearly salary for the Mayor and City Council members. They provide a recommendation to City Council who may accept or reject it but not modify the recommendation.

What gives you most optimism for Saline’s future?

After many years of a deferred maintenance mindset, the City is returning to a systematic method and schedule to address its assets and liabilities. The recently adopted Capital Improvement Plan and Strategic Plan provide a roadmap which can guide the City forward in protecting what we have, obtaining what we need, and reaching for what can bring Saline to the next level.

What gives you most concern for Saline’s future?

The same thing that gives the most optimism can also give the most concern. The City has committed to its greatest expenditure to date, the $80 million rehabilitation of its Waste Water Treatment Plant while also committing to continuing infrastructure repairs and improvements, all which of come at a cost. Finding adequate funding sources beyond taxes on our residents is paramount. The City must leverage local, county, state and federal funding, grant opportunities while exploring potential regionalization of services to continue to make Saline a sought after community.

Additionally, our community seems to be paralyzed by fear of change and NIMBY-ism (Not In My Backyard). While we discuss obtainable and diverse housing, there continues to be adamant resistance to housing density and non-traditional housing types.

Lastly, we need people to step up, get involved and lead in their community. While many organizations seem to be struggling with securing volunteers, good government requires individuals to participate to be effective. I continue to urge people to get involved. What may feel like an obligation could translate into a passion.

