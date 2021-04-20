SOFTBALL: Bedford Sweeps Saline

The Saline varsity softball team dropped a doubleheader at Bedford Monday, losing 12-1 and 13-3.

In the 12-1 loss, Sara Owen doubled and Clara Cherry singled and scored. Emily Sweetland had Saline's RBI.

In the second game, the Hornets managed 10 hits, but couldn't stop the Bedford attack.

Abby Kleinschmidt went 3-for-3 and an RBI. Owen went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Emily Sweetland was 2-for-2 with a double, run and RBI. Grace Munn drove in a run. Elaina Walker, Leah Holloway and Annie Miloser also had base hits.

Saline's record is 7-4.