BASEBALL: Arbaugh and Hutchison Homer in Saline's Win Over Bedford

Saline bested Bedford, 4-2, in the first game of a doubleheader at Bedford High School Monday. The Hornets were down 3-1 with Bedford coming up to bat in the bottom of the third in the second game when the game was called due to darkness.

In the opener, Aidan Arbaugh pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out nine batters. He gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits and three walks. Caleb Koob gave up one hit in two-thirds of an inning. Aidan Carlson pitched the seventh inning, giving up a hit and a walk, but striking out three for the save.

Arbaugh and Augie Hutchison each hit home runs for Saline. Leadoff hitter Bobby Buttler walked twice and scored twice. Giusseppe Gottfried had Saline's only other hit. Kyler Blake Jones walked three times.

Arbaugh stole two bases. Saline struck first in the second game. Butler led with a walk. He took second on a ground out. With two out, he stole third and then scored on a wild pitch.

Bedford got to starting pitched Mason Glennie for two runs in the bottom of the first and another in the second. Glennie gave up no hits but walked five batters while striking out two.

Bedford is scheduled to visit Saline Wednesday.