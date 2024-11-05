The 37th Annual Saline Craft Show Will Host 250 Artisans and Vendors on Saturday

The Saline November Craft Show is preparing for 250 vendors and over 7500 visitors this Saturday, November 9. The event, which runs from 8 AM to 3:30 PM at Saline Middle School, will feature new and returning artisans.

“The show is in its 37th year,” Said Cheryl Hoeft, event promoter. “I started the show when I was teaching at Saline High School, and this was a fundraiser for my student youth group. It continues today as a service project and fundraiser, with 19 student youth groups participating.”

Some of the SHS sports that benefit from the event are tennis, track and cross country, swim team, softball and baseball teams, basketball and wrestling. Other Saline groups include Crew, choral groups, debate, National Honor Society, FFA, DECA, food service, Pooh Corner Preschool and para-professionals. Volunteers from these groups will be working the concession stands and the bake sale, while also helping with set up, tear down, parking and other activities.

“The volunteers are the face of the show,” Hoeft said. “This is who the crafters meet first and the customers greet first, either at the parking lot or at admissions. They are important because they display our pride in Saline as Hornets. We encourage them to wear their Hornet gear.”

This juried show is consistently listed as one of the top ten craft shows in the state. Over 400 vendors apply, with only 250 chosen. Vendors, who come from over 14 states, are judged based on their quality, variety, and uniqueness.

Shoppers can find handcrafted works for the home and garden, including ceramics, stoneware, paintings, clothing, furniture and more. This year, 39 new artists will be joining the show for the first time. New crafters will include paper crafters, resin artists, laser wood offerings, and handmade gear that has been repurposed from woolen sweaters.

Debra Adamcik, a caricaturist, will be on hand near the cafeteria from 10 AM to 2 PM to draw attendees. Concession stands will also be available.

Admission to the show is $5, cash only, and children under age 10 are free. Because of the crowded conditions, strollers will not be permitted.

A free shuttle bus service will be offered at the Forvia plant at 7700 E. Michigan Ave., as well as Liberty School at 7265 N. Ann Arbor St. Parking will also be available at Saline Lectronics at 710 N. Maple Rd.

For more information on vendors, visit the website : salineschools.org/saline-craft-shows/, or call the Saline Community Education office at 734-401-4020.

