ELECTION 2024: No Surprises for Saline Council, Voters Pass Both Proposals

There will be no changing of the guard on Saline City Council in 2025.

Mayor Brian Marl, unopposed, was re-elected in Tuesday's general election. Marl did not respond to an email.

Incumbent Saline city council members Janet Dillon, Dean Girbach and Nicole Rice were reelected.

Dillon was the highest vote-getter, with 3,184 votes.

"I sincerely appreciate the Saline residents' support in re-electing me and my fellow Councilmembers. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with my colleagues and city staff as we address Saline's challenges and celebrate our progress," Dillon said. Dillon was first elected to council in 2014 and currently serves as Mayor Pro-Tem.

Girbach is the longest-serving member of council, with nearly 20 years experience.

"Thanks again Saline for supporting us incumbents! I look forward to serving with Janet and Nicole for another two years. We three agree there are many opportunities for improving operations, oversight and fiscal accountability to better serve our city and meet its expectations." Girbach said.

(Votes below)

By a narrow margin, council members approved the charter amendment, increasing terms by two to four years. Proposal B, which basically codifies how council has considered pay for council members, was approved with 61.5 percent of the vote.

Proposal A Yes No City of Saline, Precinct 1 1340 1239 City of Saline, Precinct 2 1503 1483 Totals 2843

51.09% 2722

48.91%

Proposal B Yes No City of Saline, Precinct 1 1582 935 City of Saline, Precinct 2 1756 1157 Totals 3338

61.47% 2092

38.53%

PRECINCT NAME Brian D. Marl Rejected write-ins Unassigned write-ins City of Saline, Precinct 1 1564 0 134 City of Saline, Precinct 2 1818 0 167 Totals 3382

91.83% 0

0.00% 301

8.17%

PRECINCT NAME Brian Cassise Janet Dillon Dean Benjamin Girbach Nicole Rice Rejected write-ins Unassigned write-ins City of Saline, Precinct 1 877 1525 1349 1314 0 13 City of Saline, Precinct 2 1039 1659 1519 1559 0 54 Totals 1916

17.57% 3184

29.19% 2868

26.29% 2873

26.34% 0

0.00% 67

0.61%

