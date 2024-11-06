ELECTION 2024: No Surprises for Saline Council, Voters Pass Both Proposals
There will be no changing of the guard on Saline City Council in 2025.
Mayor Brian Marl, unopposed, was re-elected in Tuesday's general election. Marl did not respond to an email.
Incumbent Saline city council members Janet Dillon, Dean Girbach and Nicole Rice were reelected.
Dillon was the highest vote-getter, with 3,184 votes.
"I sincerely appreciate the Saline residents' support in re-electing me and my fellow Councilmembers. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with my colleagues and city staff as we address Saline's challenges and celebrate our progress," Dillon said. Dillon was first elected to council in 2014 and currently serves as Mayor Pro-Tem.
Girbach is the longest-serving member of council, with nearly 20 years experience.
"Thanks again Saline for supporting us incumbents! I look forward to serving with Janet and Nicole for another two years. We three agree there are many opportunities for improving operations, oversight and fiscal accountability to better serve our city and meet its expectations." Girbach said.
(Votes below)
By a narrow margin, council members approved the charter amendment, increasing terms by two to four years. Proposal B, which basically codifies how council has considered pay for council members, was approved with 61.5 percent of the vote.
|Proposal A
|Yes
|No
|City of Saline, Precinct 1
|1340
|1239
|City of Saline, Precinct 2
|1503
|1483
|Totals
| 2843
51.09%
| 2722
48.91%
|Proposal B
|Yes
|No
|City of Saline, Precinct 1
|1582
|935
|City of Saline, Precinct 2
|1756
|1157
|Totals
| 3338
61.47%
| 2092
38.53%
|PRECINCT NAME
|Brian D. Marl
|Rejected write-ins
|Unassigned write-ins
|City of Saline, Precinct 1
|1564
|0
|134
|City of Saline, Precinct 2
|1818
|0
|167
|Totals
| 3382
91.83%
| 0
0.00%
| 301
8.17%
|PRECINCT NAME
|Brian Cassise
|Janet Dillon
|Dean Benjamin Girbach
|Nicole Rice
|Rejected write-ins
|Unassigned write-ins
|City of Saline, Precinct 1
|877
|1525
|1349
|1314
|0
|13
|City of Saline, Precinct 2
|1039
|1659
|1519
|1559
|0
|54
|Totals
| 1916
17.57%
| 3184
29.19%
| 2868
26.29%
| 2873
26.34%
| 0
0.00%
| 67
0.61%
