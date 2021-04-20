Benefits of Driving Plug-In Electric Vehicles Celebrated at Saline’s Drive Electric Earth Day Event

Plug-in electric vehicle drivers, supporters, and other residents are planning an Earth Day celebration at Junga’s Ace Hardware parking lot at 1220 East Michigan Ave., Saline on April 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 25 of the latest electric vehicles available in Michigan will be in attendance along with their owners available to tell you about their experience buying, owning, and charging their electric vehicles.

Everyone is encouraged to attend and asked to respect social distancing standards including wearing a mask and maintaining 6 feet distance between themselves and others. The Saline event is part of the national observance of the 51st Earth Day to highlight clean-air benefits, cost savings, and fun provided by electric cars, as part of Drive Electric Earth Day.

“A switch to electric vehicles frees Americans from the gas pump and reduces air pollution, plus, these cars are incredibly fun, efficient, and convenient to drive,” said Bruce Westlake, President, East Michigan Electric Auto Association.

The Saline Drive Electric Earth Day event shows our community how real people are enjoying these cars without the need for oil. Electric vehicles are important to our local economy including businesses like Faurecia Automotive, Crispin Chevy, and Briarwood Ford as these companies transition to electric vehicles. Electricity is the only completely domestic fuel you can buy to power your transportation.”

Saline’s event is one of many online and safe in-person events across the country where electric vehicle owners and government and community leaders are raising awareness of the many benefits of electric vehicles. The EMEAA also provides a virtual show for those who may not be able to attend at https://sites.google.com/view/drive-electric-michigan/the-show

The EMEAA and Junga Ace Hardware teamed up with Drive Electric Earth Day national organizers, Plug-In America, and the Electric Auto Association, to put on today’s Saline DEED event.

For more information about Saline Drive Electric Earth Day, visit: https://driveelectricearthday.org/event?eventid=2664

For More information about the EMEAA visit www.michiganeaa.org ●

For a complete list of Drive Electric Earth Day events, visit: https://driveelectricearthday.org