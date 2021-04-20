City Saves $430,000 on Hillcrest, Lawson and Highland Street and Utility Projects

Sometimes, good things do come to those who wait.

Last year, due to high prices, the City of Saline decided to delay street and utility work on Highland Drive, Hillcrest Drive and Lawson Street. Monday night, Saline City Council voted 7-0 to approve the $1.78 million bid from Jackson-based Dunigan Brothers to complete all three projects.

That's $433,000 cheaper than the only bid the city received last year.

"I think the year delay was well worth it," City of Saline engineer Jeff Fordice said.

Mayor Brian Marl expressed support for the projects.

"I've heard over the course of many years from friends and constituents who live on all three of these streets about the condition of Hillcrest, Lawson and Highland - the fact that they need to be resurfaced and that needs to be some corresponding infrastructure work done as well," Marl said. "I'm eager and excited to reach out to some of our residents to confirm that the work will transpire later this construction season and also to share that, while the delay was a bit of an inconvenience and a hardship to those who live on those streets, the $400,000 plus cost savings is not insignificant. It should be appreciated by not only the residents of Hillcrest Lawson and Highland but all community members who wish that or hope for city government to be good stewards of public resources."

The $1.78 million in projects will be funded by the local streets fund and water and sewer funds.

Originally, the Huntington Woods sidewalk connector along Monroe Street/Macon Road was packaged as part of the project. Mayor Marl said there are a few more details to iron out before that project is ready. Dunigan bid $256,000 for the project.