Friday Spaghetti Dinner Benefits Saline Middle School Robotics

The Saline Middle School robotics program hosts its second annual spaghetti dinner from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Saline American Legion Hall, 320 W. Michigan Ave.

The dinner includes meatballs, salad, garlic bread, dessert and a beverage. Tickets are $15 a plate. Children five and under eat free.

There are limited gluten-free and vegetarian options. Carry-out is available. Only cash is accepted.

