VOLLEYBALL: Saline Sweeps Huron in District Tournament, Skyline Next

Saline made quick work of Huron to open what the Hornets hope will be a long playoff season. Saline defeated Huron 25-8, 25-8 and 25-19 at Ypsilanti-Lincoln on Thursday in the district semifinal.

Saline faces Skyline at Lincoln at 6 p.m., Saturday, in the district championship game.

Saline swept Skyline on Sept. 26 and Oct. 26 - though the games were close.

Interview with Mallory McFarlane

Interview with coach Darien Bandel.

