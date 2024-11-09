VOLLEYBALL: Saline Sweeps Huron in District Tournament, Skyline Next
Saline made quick work of Huron to open what the Hornets hope will be a long playoff season. Saline defeated Huron 25-8, 25-8 and 25-19 at Ypsilanti-Lincoln on Thursday in the district semifinal.
Saline faces Skyline at Lincoln at 6 p.m., Saturday, in the district championship game.
Saline swept Skyline on Sept. 26 and Oct. 26 - though the games were close.
Interview with Mallory McFarlane
Interview with coach Darien Bandel.
More News from Saline
- Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview Jodie Kieliszewski Booth 119-120
Unionville, MI Honey products
- What to do in Saline: Football Fun, Library Pavilion Opening, Craft Show, Martial Arts Tournament and More Check out these 15 events coming up this weekend on our calendar.