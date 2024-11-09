Puzzle Tournament Brings Families Together at Saline Rec Center

The Saline Rec Center hosted its second annual Family Puzzle Tournament on Saturday morning. Families worked on identical 500 piece puzzles at tables, hoping to be the first team to place the final piece.

“It was fun. Both of us like doing puzzles,” said Keith Richardson, who paired with his son, Ian for the event. “The other half of our family is doing Girls on the Run, so this was a little event for me and Ian to do together.”

“It was harder than last year’s puzzle,” said Jaden Dennis, who worked with some of the women in her family. The team said that they were competing for the prize of Saline Rec Center t-shirts, but they were also glad that they got to take the puzzle home with them after completion.

“We had a blast,” said Alicia Hutz, who was helped by Avery Hutz and Donna Parr. “We will definitely finish. We’re not going to win, but that’s not what it’s about.”

Donna Parr agreed. “It’s about doing something as a family,” she said.

