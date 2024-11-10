SWIM & DIVE: Jenkins, Sirbu Take SEC Red Crowns

Lindi Jenkins and Ana Sirbu were crowned SEC Red champions as the Saline High School swim and dive team placed fourth at the conference meet held at SHS Friday and Saturday.

Jenkins edged teammate Ava Crossly by a single point, 396.55-395.55, in the one meter diving event. Jenkins led by 11.15 points after the preliminaries before Crossly closed the gap.

Sirbu, shown above in the breaststroke, had a strong day for the Hornets. Sirbu, a junior, won the butterfly in a D1-qualifying time of 58.28 seconds - .17 seconds faster than Pioneer's Tallulah Beg, to win. Sirbu clipped .8 seconds off her preliminary time to win. Six girls swam D-1 qualifying times. Sirbu also finished third in the 200-yard IM (2:09.97).

Other highlights:

The team of Kayla Wozniak, Macy Ahrens, Alex Hatlem and Sirbu placed fourth in the 200-yard medley relay.

Alex Lillie was ninth in the 200 freestyle.

Wozniak, a freshman, was 10th in the 200 IM.

Hatlam, a junior, was 14th in the 50-yard free.

Hatlam was 10th in the butterfly and Mara McClellan, a senior, as 16th.

Freshman Nova Platzer placed ninth in the 100-yard free. Wozniak was 16th.

Lillie, a senior, took 6th in the 500-yard free. Ahrens, a senior, was eighth, and Mia Zimmer, a freshman, was 16th.

The team of Platzer, Ellis Buchanan, Hatlem, and Lillie was fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Zimmer was 14th the 100 backstroke.

Ahrens was sixth in the breaststroke. Kelsey Tikkanen was 14th.

Saline's dive team will compete at the regional Thursday at Novi High School.

