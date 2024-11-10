What to do in Saline: Veterans Day Lunch, Pet Photos, Women's Self Defense Lunch and More

Monday is Veterans Day - the day we set aside to honor those who have served our country. Besides the luncheon at 11:30 a.m., veterans at the America Legion will honor our veterans with a brief salute at 11 a.m.

20 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Nov 12 - Monday, Nov 18

FEATURED EVENTS

Veterans Day Lunch - Mon Nov 11 11:30 am

Saline American Legion Post 322

Veterans are invited to a Veterans Day lunch on Monday, Nov. 11.

The free launch will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 11 a.m. The first drink is free courtesy of the Sons of the American Legion. The Auxiliary will provide a gift for every veteran.

A nine-piece big ban will play from 1 to 3 p.m.



Winter Pet Photos - Fri Nov 15 1:00 pm

Wags to Wiskers Pet Supplies

Holiday photos by Lisa Kahler (Kaptured by Lisa Photography) for your pets will be taking place on Friday Nov 15th from 1pm-6pm and Sat Nov 16th from 3pm-6pm. This is by appointment only and spots are limited! Cost is a $25 donation to benefit Friends of MI Animal Rescue which includes one 5x7 photo with the option to purchase other sizes/ornaments etc. Please call 734-944-4800 or send us a message on Facebook to book your appointment and to answer any questions you may have!facebook.com…

Women's Self Defense Workshop - Sat Nov 16 12:00 pm

Omega Martial Arts - Saline

$20.00, 12-2:00pm. Women's Self Defense Workshop at Omega Martial Arts, Ages 12-100 years old. Sign up Now using the QR code on the flyer.

Other Events

Veterans Day Celebration - Mon Nov 11 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Join us during this year’s celebration to celebrate our Veterans. Retired Brigadier General Carol Ann Fausone from Legal Help for Veterans, PLLC will be addressing those assembled. After the presentation we will recognize the veterans in attendance and then enjoy a delicious lunch together. Please specify your military branch when registering. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE!

Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra.

Register at the front desk or online at: https://sasc.recdesk.com… [more details]

Walking Yoga - Mon Nov 11 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join yoga instructor Jo Ann Yates for yoga stretching and a walk.

This 4-week class series will take place outside*, so bring a water bottle to stay hydrated, and wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes. Participants will meet at the Front Entrance, closest to Maple Road.

Click here to register.



Ceramics - Mon Nov 11 1:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Jenn provides all of the materials and takes the projects back to her home to fire in her kiln. Classes are held over two days. In the first class you will create your piece, then the following week you will glaze it.Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra.Register at the front desk or online at: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program

Adventures in Bookland @ the 109 - Mon Nov 11 4:30 pm

109 Cultural Exchange

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. This month's book is Space Taxi: Archie Takes Flight by Wendy Mass.

Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion. This event will take place at The…

Monday Murder Club @ Carrigan Cafe - Mon Nov 11 6:30 pm

Carrigan Cafe

Join us for a book discussion of crime, murder, and mayhem. Tea and treats will be provided.This month's book is Blood Sisters, by Vanessa Lillie.

This event will take place at Carrigan Cafe, located at 101 S. Ann Arbor St., in downtown Saline.Click Here to request a copy of the book.Click here to register.



Stitches & Knots: Knitting and Crochet @ the 109 - Mon Nov 11 6:30 pm

109 Cultural Exchange

Join us monthly for a knitting and crochet group! All skill levels welcome - if you have learned the basics and want tips, or if you are experienced and want some company while you create, this is the group for you. This is an informal and welcoming group and a chance to meet others that share an interest in fiber arts.

This event will be held at the 109 Cultural…

Veterans Day Concert - Mon Nov 11 7:00 pm

Tecumseh Center for the Arts

Tecumseh Center for the Arts invites you to celebrate our nation's heroes at the Monday, Nov. 11t free Veterans Day concert featuring the Dodworth Saxhorn Band.

Coined America's Premier 19th-Century Brass Band, Dodworth is most famous for their musical contributions to Ken Burns's documentary The Civil War. With such gifted musicians taking the stage, this is sure to be a rousing and inspirational tribute to all who have so valiantly served in our country's military.

This is a free, non…

Balance Strong - Tue Nov 12 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

In this class, our main focus will be on building up your core strength and helping you feel more stable on your feet. We'll work on improving your balance through a combination of strength exercises and flexibility training that specifically target the core. It is worth noting that this class will be slightly more challenging than Balance Strong Beginning.Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra.Register at the front desk or online. https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program…

Cozy Flavor Flight w/ Brewed Awakenings - Tue Nov 12 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Join Kim Kaster, owner of Brewed Awakenings, for a cozy and festive drink tasting that celebrates the warm flavors of the holiday season! Her carefully curated flight features an assortment of seasonal flavors. You will sample 6 to 8 drinks, which include both caffeinated and decaf. Kim will also have her famous scones for you to enjoy and a coupon to Brewed Awakenings. This event is held at SASC. Deadline to register: Nov 7Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra.

Register at…

Tiny Acrylics with Terrie Eroh - Tue Nov 12 12:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Rediscover your creative spark, get ready to play with paint in this laid-back class. Terrie will guide you through her process for painting on tiny canvases - a fun activity for anyone. But it's not just about the art, it's about connecting with others through art. Whether you keep your painting, gift it, or start over, the choice is yours! Terrie, a retired preschool educator, has been spreading joy in Saline through her mini paintings, and now you can join in on the fun while meeting new…

Avoiding Scams - Tue Nov 12 1:30 pm

109 Cultural Exchange

Join us we welcome Justine Bykowski, Long Term Care and Senior Housing Counselor, as she gives tips on how to avoid common scams that involve identity theft. We will also discuss reporting and recovering from scams, Low Tech and High-Tech Scams, and talk about your power to influence others to avoid scams. This program is virtual. Click here for the meeting information.

Cousins Maine Lobster at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Tue Nov 12 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Nationally known and locally owned, we're bringing Maine lobster to your neighborhood!

Resonant Relaxation (Daytime Sound Bath) - Wed Nov 13 12:00 am

7 Notes Natural Health

Are you a busy parent who loves sound baths; but can't attend an event in the evening? Do you have a job that requires evening hours? Are you just plain busy?

This hour long sound bath is for YOU!

Join sound therapist, Rob Meyer-Kukan, at 7 Notes Natural Health for this daytime sound bath for busy souls.

Relax into a zero gravity chair and float into this time of deep relaxation.

Investment: $30 Advanced Registration Required

Investment: $30 Advanced Registration Required

Register by completing this form - https://7notesnaturalhealth.as.me…

Family Fun Storytime @ the 109 - Wed Nov 13 9:30 am

109 Cultural Exchange

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Please note this storytime will take place at The 109 Cultural Exchange.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register.



Impressionistic Landscaping Pastels and Watercolor Workshop - Wed Nov 13 11:30 am

Whitepine Studios

Join us for another inspiring 3 hour workshop with Mary Jane Erard! Mary Jane is an accomplished artist and educator from the Toledo area, and we’re excited to host this unique opportunity to explore impressionistic landscape painting.

We will be combining pastels and watercolor to create beautiful landscapes in an impressionistic style. You will learn:

How to manipulate soft pastels and watercolor together to achieve stunning effects.

When to layer colors for maximum impact, along with… [more details]

Enhancing Your Navigation with GPS - Wed Nov 13 2:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze are all excellent tools for getting from point A to point B. Come learn helpful tools, tricks, and how to use these apps on your smartphone. There will be time for Q & A. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2738Free to members! One of the benefits of being an SASC member is access to so many free programs, for a nominal yearly fee. See membership rates here: https://www.salineseniors.org/membership

Graphic Novel Book Club: Tasty: A History of Yummy Experiments - Wed Nov 13 4:15 pm

109 Cultural Exchange

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Please note this storytime will take place at The 109 Cultural Exchange.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register.



