Saline's November Craft Show Draws Crowds, Kicks Off Holiday Shopping Season

A steady stream of shoppers poured into Saline Middle School on Saturday for the 37th annual November Craft Show. Vendors from fourteen states filled the 250 booths which spread throughout the school’s hallways, cafeteria and gymnasium.

“The show was fabulous, with a real variety of unique crafts that represented the best artistic nature of our society,” said Cheryl Hoeft, the event’s promoter. “I was totally impressed with what the crafters brought to the show. The quality was phenomenal. From the delicious toffee to the fine jewelry to the seasonal snowman to welcome guests at our door. The crafter’s stories are so special that they share with their customers and me.”

Shoppers could choose from a variety of handcrafted goods that included ceramics, paintings, jewelry, clothing, leather goods, and more. Edible items included salsas, pre-packaged soups and mixes, candies, nuts and pastries. Many visitors were looking for holiday gifts for family and friends.

Eunice Frey attended the event with friends Betsy French and Mary Quick Miller. Frey was once a regular attendee at Saline’s craft shows, but had taken a ten year hiatus.

"I returned last year, and was so impressed with the quality of the items that I came back again this year and brought friends," Frey said.

“I’m not an artist, so I appreciate what other people do,” she said. “I want to support the people who are creative. For many, this is their livelihood.”

A team of volunteers made the craft show run smoothly, from the set up the night before to the parking and shuttles throughout the event. Student volunteers from various Saline High School organizations helped welcome visitors, collect entrance fees and help answer questions at the information booths.

“We had a phenomenal group of Saline Hornets who provided services,” Hoeft said. “They braved the parking lot, the welcome stations in the gym and the package holding areas throughout the building. Their smiles gave a much needed Saline ‘hi’ from our community to our guests, both crafters and customers alike.”

This year, the addition of Saline’s Hampton Inn helped out of town visitors by providing nearby lodging as well as additional services.

Brian Walline, a Saline native, has been a vendor since 2017. His graphic design company, The Mighty Mitten, features iconic Michigan prints.

“This was my high school, and that was my art classroom just down on the left,” he said. “ They see a lot of cars and crowds for this show every year. That’s because it’s worth coming in. A lot of folks come from all over to check out the show. There’s a lot of good stuff.”

Brenda Geiger, a designer of leather goods, has been a vendor for over fifteen years.

“It’s been very busy. It’s a very good show. A lot of Christmas shopping and people buying for themselves. It’s always fun here. It’s very well run, and Cheryl does a wonderful job.”

Lorna Bricco, of Bricco Designs, has participated in the show for the past two years.

“It has been very busy, with lots of traffic. It's a very well run show,” she said.

Hoeft was happy to hear so many positive comments from vendors and shoppers alike.

“It is a busy 48 hours as we welcome crafters from 14 states, but it is extremely exciting to bring these special gifts and treasures to our customers. Many of these gifts will be a delight to the receiver as it is wrapped up under the Christmas tree,” she said.

Hoeft was very thankful for all of the volunteers, along with the help from Saline’s Community Education staff.

“It takes a team to put this show together, as there are so many different aspects. The 110% effort that was given by all was appreciated.”

