Denis Robison, US Army Veteran, Practiced Dentistry for 40 Years

Denis Michael Robison, D.D.S, 81, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2021. Denis “Denny” was born on November 2, 1939, to the late Willard “Bud” James Robison and Agnes Cecelia (Gregor) Robison in Toledo, Ohio. On June 14, 1963, he married Mollie (Boyd) Robison.

Denis is survived by Mollie and their three children, Michael Robison (Kiersten), James Todd Robison, and Kelly English (Kevin); three grandchildren, Brooke Robison-Sherman, and Ryan and Alexander “Alex” English. Denis is also survived by his brother Willard J. “Jim” Robison Jr. (Alison); his nephews and nieces Stephen Robison (Jamie), Emily Travis (Kyle), Elizabeth DiPrima (David) and Boyd Bach (Laura); and his brother-in-law William Bach.

In his youth, Denis attended Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic School and Parish in Rossford, Ohio, where he spoke of fond memories serving masses given in Latin and Slovak as an altar boy. He then attended Rossford High School in Ohio graduating in 1957; Denis was an all-state athlete and later inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame for leading scorer as a basketball center and baseball pitcher. His love of sports started young and was influenced by his father who commissioned Little League Baseball in their hometown and was also his coach for many years. At the age of 17, the day after high school graduation, Denis and some of his classmates boarded a bus for San Antonio, Texas, to serve in the U.S. Army.

After the Army, Denis continued with his education at the University of Michigan having been awarded an athletic scholarship in basketball and baseball; he later attended the School of Dentistry to earn his D.D.S graduating in 1968. Denis started his dental practice on the campus of U of M with Dr. Donald Kerr, and thereafter practicing general dentistry for 40 years. Denis was a dedicated Dentist making lasting impressions on his patients with his dynamic personality and story-telling.

Denny loved the outdoors including sailing, fishing and field trips birding. He and his wife enjoyed many family vacations in Glen Arbor, Michigan, as well as Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, where they also spent time in retirement. He and his wife spent many years playing golf at Ann Arbor Golf and Outing and tennis at the Racquet Club. Some of his fondest memories were attending Michigan football and basketball games, musical performances at Hill Auditorium, and more recently Michigan baseball games with his grandsons.

Denny had a special affinity for botany studying flora and trees. He especially loved spending time outside in his garden designing and growing beautiful perennial gardens, as well as helping others design their gardens. He served on the Elizabeth Dean Tree Fund Committee in Ann Arbor for 10 years advising on tree planting throughout the city.

Denny’s vivacious personality was revered by the many who knew and loved him, especially his patients, friends and family, and he will be dearly missed. The family would like to express special thanks to his caretakers at the WellBridge of Pinckney. A family service was held at Fort Meigs cemetery in Perrysburg, Ohio. To leave a memory you have of Denny or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com