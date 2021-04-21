Saline Area Fire Board Interviews 5 Candidates for Chief's Job

The Saline Area Fire Board interviewed five candidates who seek to become Saline's next fire chief.

During a special meeting at Saline City Hall Tuesday afternoon, the board asked 12 questions of Brandon Sears, Lieutenant with the Saline Area Fire Department; Jason Sperle, Fire Marshal with the Pittsfield Township Fire Department; Dan Cain, retired Captain with Ypsilanti fire department; Andrew Stager, Captain with the Wayne Fire department; and Kevin Cornell, Lieutenant with the Saline Area Fire Department.

The board is set to meet again at 6 p.m., Thursday. Mayor Brian Marl, chair of the Fire Board, said he hoped the board could reach a consensus at that meeting.

"Hopefully we can develop consensus and send a strong, maybe not unanimous, message to our next chief that they have our trust and faith, and that we are confident that they'll be able to effectively meet the needs of our firefighters and our residents," Marl said.

The board interviewed Sears and Sperle as the two finalists for the post April 8. The board set a special meeting for April 15, hoping to choose a candidate and make a conditional offer. Instead, the board chose to re-open the process to three other candidates for the position.

Questions asked by the board Tuesday were more specific to leadership and management.

Residents are invited to provide feedback to the fire board - but the information must be submitted by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire Chief Craig Hoeft is retiring this year after a lengthy tenure at the helm of the department.