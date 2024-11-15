Saline Library Takes the Show on the Road During Construction

Saline District Library is moving into phase three of their renovations, which are expected to be completed in January. In the meantime, the staff is making adjustments during construction. Many of the programs are now off-site as the library goes on the road to various locations around town.

Family Fun Story time has moved temporarily to the Cultural 109, where children and their caregivers have plenty of room to dance and sing. Librarians bring totes full of mats for the children to sit on while listening to the stories.

“We really appreciate Saline Main Street for partnering with us,” said Karrie Waarala, library director.

“One of our librarians has also developed a partnership with Carrigan Café, so we’re doing some of our evening book groups there. It’s been great to have that support from some of the other organizations in the community while we don’t have programming space here.”

Jessica Lash, assistant director, was on hand this week at Carrigan Café to lead the Feisty Women’s Book Club. The women discussed this month’s read, “Warrior Girl Unearthed” by Angeline Boulley. Lash has been leading this group since 2018.

“I did tell the staff that it is okay to scale it back while things are in storage and we don’t have the space for it,” Waarala said. “Our staff love programming so much and do such great programming. It was tough for them to think about scaling back.”

“Our staff has been remarkable throughout this project,” Waarala added. “They have gone through so many changes and shifts and they have rolled with all the punches. We still continue to provide fantastic service to the community.”

Library patrons are encouraged to visit the Saline District Library website to keep updated on future off-site programs.

