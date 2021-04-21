LeFort, Lemm and Zill Appointed to City of Saline Boards

Three citizens were appointed to civic commissions by Saline City Council Monday.

Angie Zill, a 17-year resident of the city, was appointed to the city's Environmental Commission.

Jessica LeFort, who has lived in the city for more than seven years, was appointed to the Code Review Task Force. Mayor Brian Marl invited LeFort to serve on the task force.

Scott Lemm, who previously served on the planning commission and environmental commission, was named to the Zoning Board of Appeals.