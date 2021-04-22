COVID-19: One Death, 10 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County, Positives Falling in Michigan

It's beginning to look like the third COVID-19 wave is receding, though we're not out of the woods yet.

The 254th Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19, according to data updated Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. It's was the third straight day with at least one new death in Washtenaw County.

The health department data showed 10 more county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. Another 121 people tested positive for the virus that causes the disease.

According to state data, the positivity rate in Washtenaw County fell to 3.03 percent - the lowest number in the county since March 24. The positivity rate in Michigan was much higher at 12.28 percent. But that was the lowest number it's been since March 26.

There were 5,584 new COVID-19 diagnoses in Michigan. One week ago, that daily number was 7,955. Despite the slowing spread, 45 more Michigan residents died with COVID-19, pushing the total to 17,031.

Data from Michigan's hospitals showed some improvement. There were 884 COVID-19 patients in Michigan's critical care beds, 35 less than counted yesterday. There were 530 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment with ventilators, one more than yesterday. There were 57 pediatric patients with COVID-19 - 14 less than yesterday.