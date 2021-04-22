Rose Morris, 26, Worked as a Critical Care Nurse at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin and friend, Rose Morris of Asheville, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly, at age 26, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Rose was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on April 14, 1995 to James and Mary (Giszczak) Morris. She spent her formative years there until moving to Montoursville, Pennsylvania, at the age of 11. She graduated from Montoursville Area High School.

Rose went on to graduate at the top of her class as she obtained her BS degree in Nursing from the University of Pittsburgh. Following graduation, Rose worked as a critical care nurse at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. In 2020, she began a Nurse Anesthetist PhD program at Western Carolina University in Asheville, NC. Rose was a caring and compassionate person with a sweet spirit. She accomplished amazing things and was a strong leader. She liked listening to music and adored animals. Throughout her life, Rose enjoyed travel, camping and hiking. We will always remember her tenacity, her strength, her beautiful blue eyes and her captivating smile. When you think of Rose, celebrate the good memories that you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and precious.

Rose leaves behind her parents; her brother, Benjamin Morris of Plymouth, MI; her sister, Leanna Morris, of Gastonia, NC; and her twin sister, Jenalee Morris, of Pittsburgh, PA. Friends will be received between the hours of 2:00 P.M. and 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, Michigan. Due to current restrictions, capacity will be limited to 25 people at a time, and masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Grace Ann Arbor West Church, 5171 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor, MI. There will be a visitation hour at 10:00 A.M. preceding the service. A luncheon will be served at the church following burial at Arborcrest Memorial Park in Ann Arbor. For those who wish and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rose’s name to the Humane Society of Asheville. (https://www.ashevillehumane.org/) To sign Rose’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.