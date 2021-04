YPSILANTI - Ypsilanti's welcome to SEC Red girls soccer was less than welcoming.

Saline piled up 12 goals in a game that was called at halftime. The Hornets won 12-0.

Natalie Malbone scored the hat trick for Saline. Each scored two goals. Libbey Hansen, Audrey Weadock and Jessi Rein also scored. Reece Caryl had the shutout.

Saline plays Pioneer at noon Saturday at Hornet Stadium.