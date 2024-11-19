Saline to Pay $70,000 to Assess Fire Service, Study Alternatives,

Saline City Council voted 7-0 to pay $68,470 for an assessment of the city's fire services and a study of alternatives.

The Saline Area Fire Department provides fire services to the city.

City Manager Colleen O'Toole said it's standard practice to periodically review and assess municipal services for operational and financial efficiency.

The city chose the Center for Public Safety Management LLC for the assessment. Work is expected to be completed by May of 2025.

Mayor Brian Marl noted the city has conducted assessments of service in the past, including independent reviews of the police department, a wage study, a review of the city's economic development services and a study of joining the Saline Recreation Department with Saline Community Education.

"It's critically important if we are an organization that's progressive and forward-thinking, to look at our services and see if there are opportunities for improved efficiency and savings," Marl said. "So I will be voting in favor of the motion and I look forward to a final report in the spring of 2025."

The motion was made by Councillor Janet Dillon and seconded by Councillor Dean Girbach.

The study could point in the city in several directions, including a city fire department or farming out fire services to a bigger department, like Pittsfield.

Marl and Dillon have previously asked for an independent, third-party review of the fire department. Marl made the suggestion in 2022.

"The fire department didn't want to spend the money," Dillon said.

Marl and Dillon are the city's representatives on the Saline Area Fire Board, which governs the Saline Area Fire Department, which serves the city and Saline, Lodi and part of York Township.

Marl called a special fire board meeting in the summer, reportedly to fire Fire Chief Jason Sperle. Marl has never confirmed or denied that.

