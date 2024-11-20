Saline MI
11-20-2024 5:27pm

VIDEO: Hornet Nation's Fall Sports Recap

In the most recent installment of Hornet Nation, the students show part two of their recap of the Saline Hornets sports season. They discuss the seasons of the soccer, equestrian, rowing, water polo, field hockey and tennis teams.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmBIiopy_l4 -->

