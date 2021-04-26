Saline Board of Education Interviews Superintendent Candidates This Week. Here's the Schedule.

The Saline Board of Education interviews the five candidates for superintendent this week.

The interviews take place in the media room at Liberty School. Capacity is limited. The public can also join the webinars on Zoom.

The schedule is as follows.

Monday, April 26,5:30 p.m.: Dr. William J. Patterson, Asst. Superintendent of Secondary Curriculum, Jackson Public Schools (ZOOM Link)

Monday, April 26, 7 p.m.: Tyrone Weeks, Director of State and Federal Programs, Farmington Public Schools (ZOOM Link)

Wednesday, April 28, 5:30 p.m.: Dr. Stephen Laatsch, Interim Superintendent of Saline Area Schools (ZOOM LINK)

Wednesday, April 28, 7 p.m.: Edward Manuszak, Superintendent, Dundee Community Schools (ZOOM LINK)

Thursday, April 29, 5:30 p.m.: Dr. Amy Kruppe, Superintendent, Hazel Park Schools (ZOOM LINK)

Final interviews are planned for May 5, with the Board potentially making its recommendation that night. Board president Jennifer Steben has previously stated the district hopes to have a new president in place by July 1.