Public Space Discussion at Saline City Council Monday

Until now, the West Henry Street has been the main focus of a downtown gathering space.

Monday night, Saline City Council will consider a proposal proposal behind the South Ann Arbor Street wing of Murphy's Crossing. Praxis Properties owns Murphy's Crossing.

There's a large grassy area directly behind the building. Praxis Properties has plans to improve the back of the building and add apartments.

Praxis Properties and a state matching grant would fund the project.

The city can participate in the project with land and property. More money would increase the state matching grant and pay for more features. More property allows for a bigger, more functional public space. Such a space could host the Farmers Market and have an area for band performances, perhaps for events like the Summer Music Series.

The presentation will be made by Deputy City Manager/Treasure Elle Cole.

Also on the Agenda:

Council will consider adopting raised water and sewer rates. Financial advisors from Bendzinski & Co recommend increasing water commodity rates by 6.5 percent and sewer rates by 7.5 percent.

Parks and Recreation Director will present the Green Thumb Awards.

Plante Moran will give the annual audit presentation.

Council will consider a special land use for 1400 E. Michigan Ave. Much of the building already houses indoor storage. The applicant seeks to convert office and research space into storage. Planning Commission recommends approving the proposal.

Council will consider a proposal to rezone 6971 North Maple Road, a 1.5-acre parcel from agricultural to industrial. Planning Commission recommends council adopt the zoning change.

Council will discuss the Saline River Dam feasibility study public meeting, set for 6 p.m., Dec. 9.

