What to do in Saline: Farmers Market, Seafood Truck, Model Railroad Show, Art Sale at the Farm and More

7 things to do this weekend: Friday, Nov 29 - Sunday, Dec 1

Milan Garden Club Holiday centerpiece sale - Sat Nov 30 8:00 am

Milan Garden Club will be selling their Holiday live greens centerpieces in Tolan Square this Saturday, November 30, 9 am to 3 pm! Come support our club with a beautiful greenery centerpiece for your home! [more details]

Library Holiday Closing - Fri Nov 29 9:00 am

555 N Maple Road

The library will close at 5 pm today, Wednesday, November 27, for Thanksgiving.

We will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29 for Thanksgiving.

We wish you a happy and safe holiday!

[more details]

Cousins Maine Lobster at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Nov 29 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Nationally known and locally owned, we’re bringing Maine lobster to your neighborhood! [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Nov 30 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

November 30th is #smallbusinesssaturday! Support your most local, micro-entrepreneurs at the market this week! Kevin Brown will sing folk and indie tunes for us from 10am-noon.The treasure hunt animal will be the reindeer!

Hours 9am-1pm. Service animals only.

[more details]

Southeast Michigan Model Railroad Show - Sun Dec 1 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

This year's show will be on Sunday, December 1, 2024 from 10am to 4pm at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Saline.

This year's show will feature at least three operating model railroad layouts in addition to our usual assortment of sales tables offering new and used model railroad merchandise from vendors from around the Great Lakes area.

Admission is $5.00 per person for those aged 12 or older. Children under 12 are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult… [more details]

Studio Art Sale at the Farm - Sun Dec 1 10:00 am

19505 Redman Rd.

14 steps up to the studio where three local artists will have watercolors, acrylics and photos for sale. Framed and un-framed art work will range in price from $25-$200. Cash or check only. 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. [more details]

Community Sing - Sun Dec 1 3:00 pm

First Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Ann Arbor

Out Loud Chorus invites all who need the healing power of music to join them Sunday December 1st for an afternoon of connecting through song.3-5 pm [more details]

