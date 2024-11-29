HOCKEY: Saline Falls to Pioneer in Thanksgiving Eve Game Despite Stellar Goaltending

It had everything you wanted in a rivalry game: Tradition, stellar goaltending, physical play, skill, hustle, and handshakes, keepsake photos when it was all over.

The only thing missing for the Saline varsity hockey team was two points as Pioneer skated away with a 3-1 win at the Ice Cube in the annual Thanksgiving Eve night game.

The Hornets were outshot 38-23 and kept in the game by junior goalie Jack Derksen. The Hornets didn't start tilting the ice toward the Pioneer goal until the third period - which is ironically when the Pioneers scored two goals to take the lead and seal the victory.

Saline was outshot 15-5 in the first period, but the Hornets scored the only goal of the stanza. It was a goal that will be remembered all year. A Pioneer player tried to skate the puck out of his zone up the center of the ice when Jack Boyle delivered a crushing open-ice hit, which separated the player from the puck. Brayden Ash picked up the loose puck on the left wing and wired a heavy shot past goalie Nick Huston.

Brayden Ash gets fist bumps after scoring.

The Hornets led 1-0 with 3:31 to play in the period.

That was it for the Hornet offense despite a few good chances.

Pioneer's Owen Johnson scored during a scramble with 13:16 left to play.

Saline struggled to gain the zone on its two second-period powerplays.

Jack Derksen makes a glove save while the Hornets kill off a second period penalty.

Pioneer also had three powerplays in the second, including about 50 seconds of 5-0n-3 time, but the PK and Derksen killed the penalty.

Pioneer and Saline were tied 1-1 going into the third. Saline was getting badly outshot, thanks in part to the five penalties assessed to Saline to the two assessed to Pioneer.

Pioneer went up 2-1 midway through the third. Nolan Kreske's pass through the slot found Sean Garcia, who shot it past the outstretched Derksen.

Pioneer added an empty net goal.

