POLICE: News from the Saline Police Department

The following reports are from information provided by the Saline Police Department.

Tires Slashed

A 24-year-old woman called police Nov. 16 after someone slashed the front passenger tire of her vehicle. The Ann Arbor Township woman was at Station 300 between 7 and 8 p.m. She noticed the damage when she was ready to leave. There are no suspects.

Illinois Woman Faces Charges for Stalking, Domestic Violence

A 34-year-old woman from Illinois faces charges of stalking and domestic violence after a physical altercation in Saline. Police say a 34-year-old Saline woman was assaulted. She sustained minor injuries. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Washtenaw County Jail.

Police provided a name of the suspect but online court records couldn't not verify the charges.

Police Stop Reckless Driver, Arrest Him for DUI

Around 10:30 p.m., Nov. 25, Metro Dispatch had received several calls about a driver reckless driver. When a Saline police officer found the vehicle matching the description of the black GMC Sierra, the officer followed the vehicle and suspected the driver was intoxicated. The officer stopped the vehicle near Campus Parkway and Industrial Drive. The officer conducted field sobriety tests. The 51-year-old Davisburg man was arrested. Police await chemical test results from the Michigan State Police lab before forwarding the case to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.

Speeder Arrested for DUI

Saline Police stopped a speeder near Michigan Avenue and Industrial Drive around 11 p.m., Nov. 24. Police detected the smell of intoxicants and arrested a 53-year-old Manitou Beach woman for operating while impaired. Police await a chemical test before turning the investigation over to the Saline city attorney.

Tires Slashed

A 35-year-old woman from Belleville called police after noticing that two tires on her minivan had been cut. The incident occurred between 4 and 6 p.m. Nov. 23 in the Forvia lot.

Police Investigate Alleged Assault

Police have forwarded an assault investigation to the Saline City Attorney after an incident Nov. 10. A Saline man and his girlfriend were letting a 28-year-old Van Buren Township man stay with them at their residence on the 800 Block of North Ann Arbor Street. An argument ensued between all parties, and the Saline man allegedly assaulted the Van Buren man.

Car Stopped Without Plates, Grass Lake Man Arrested

On Nov. 15, early in the morning, Saline Police stopped a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban near Michigan Avenue and Harris Street for no plates. Police found out the 27-year-old driver had a conditional bound out of Lenawee Cunty prohibiting him from having contact with the front seat passenger, a 32-year-old female from Clinton. He was arrested for violating the conditional bond. Police located suspected narcotics while searching the suspect and the vehicle. They were sent to the Michigan State Crime Lab. Police drove the man to the Lenawee County Jail. Police also found a suspected controlled substance on the passenger. She was released pending lab results.

Dodge Durango Stolen, More Vehicles Damaged

A silver 2024 Dodge Durango was reported stolen from the Guenthe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership on 900 W. Michigan Ave. on Nov. 7. Three other 2024 Dodge Durango vehicles had their rear windows smashed out - likely in an effort to steal the vehicles, police say.

