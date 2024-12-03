Chamber Events Make Saline a Winter Wonderland Saturday

(Press Release from the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce our upcoming Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting. This year’s theme is Winter Wonderland! This event will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2024, in downtown Saline. Our Tree Lighting will commence at 5:15 p.m. on the corner of Michigan Avenue and N. Ann Arbor Street. The parade itself will kick off at 6:00 p.m. Visits with Santa will be available after the parade at a vacant space on S. Ann Arbor St. next to Carrigan Café.

Other events taking place on this day will be the Cocoa Crawl hosted by Saline Main Street which begins at noon and concludes at 6:00 p.m. The Merry Mile event will kick off simultaneously with the “flick of the switch” to light the tree. More information on the Merry Mile is available below:

Saline Merry Mile

For our 49th Annual Parade and Tree Lighting, we are excited to call upon the community to attend our parade.

This year’s co-emcees are Lucy Ann Lance and Annherst Kreitz. Our Grand Marshals are Susan and Steve Whitener. Presenting sponsor is SBK Orthodontics and Gold sponsors include: EHM Senior Solutions, Hampton Inn, La-Z- Boy Inc., Thomson Reuters, DTE Energy and H&R Block.

Follow SACC on Facebook (Saline Area Chamber of Commerce) to stay up to date on all chamber happenings and announcements. If you have any questions, please email: office@salinechamber.org

