BOWLING: Baker Game Sweep Helps Saline Win on Opening Day

Saline's sweep of the baker games lifted the Hornets to a 21-9 win over the united Pioneer/Skyline team on opening day Monday at Station 300 in Saliine.

Saline called up three bowlers from the junior varsity team for the contest.

Nick Petrovic

Saline won the first baker game 148-114 and the second one 146-122 to take the series 294-236.

Competition tightened in the match play games.

In the first game, Saline took three games and the overall pin count.

Aiden Wilson won his match in the opening game.

The high scorer for Saline was Phil Narumi, who bowled 176. Winning for Saline were Nick Petrovic, 147-105; Aiden Wilson, 145-112, and Aaron Jame and William Rogers, 115-109. Saline won the pin count, 708-686.

Jack Gallagher won hisi match in the second game,

Saline managed two wins in the second game. Narumi won 157-126 and Jack Gallager won 132-103. Skyline took the pin count 687-681.

