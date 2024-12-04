BASKETBALL: Roehm Scores 20 as Saline Defeats Seaholm on Opening Night

Opening night is always worth celebrating. Especially when you win. Even more so when freshmen step into the lineup and make important contributions.

Coach Leigh Ann Roehm had a lot to be happy about after Saline's 51-37 win over Birmingham Seaholm Tuesday evening at Saline High School.

Coach Roehm was asked what it was like to be back on the floor with her Hornets.

"It's so amazing. It's been a year in the making. From the second we end our season, I can't wait to get back with the new group. They showed up," Roehm said. "I was really, really proud. We have a lot of new pieces and we graduated a lot of pieces and people who played important positions for us. They responded well and did not shy away from their new roles. They stepped up. They made big plays."

Keira Roehm scored 20 to lead the Hornets.

The Stats

Keira Roehm 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists

Halle Powell 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Grace Roth 10 points, 5 rebounds

Kadyn Maida 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

Myla Talladay 2 points, 2 rebounds

Megan Sweet 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 assists

Abby Roth 5 rebounds, 1 steal Halle Powell was all smiles as she was announced as a starter in her first game.

The Freshmen

There are two freshmen in the lineup, Halle Powell and Myla Halladay. Both played a lot and made significant impacts on the game. Powell looked as poised and skilled as any freshman we've ever seen in the girls basketball program. She carried the ball up the court and dished around with confidence. She hit several threes and drove the lane too.

Myla Talladay

Myla Talladay had a couple good drives and competed for rebounds

Both gained experience playing travel ball.

"Myla Talladay and Halle Powell are really great talents. For freshmen to come in and do what they did was amazing," Roehm said.

Powell played a veteran starter.

"What a great moment for her in her first game. I thought she was amazing and tremendous. She handled pressure well and knocked down shots," Roehm said.

Here's her first basket - a three pointer.

The Game

It took a little while for the Hornets to get rolling. Seaholm came out aggressive on both sides of the court and built a 14-10 lead after the first quarter. The shots didn't fall early for the Hornets. What was a little odd to see Saline not getting to loose balls.

"We needed to release from the box out a half second early to go pursue the ball," Roehm said.

The Hornets cleaned that up before halftime, actually. They held Seaholm to just five points in the second half.

In the first quarter, Saline was down 4-0 when Roehm made its first basket of the season, a three-pointer.

Grace Roth hit a three and made a jumpshot to keep Saline close, at 9-8.

Kaidyn Maida slashed her way to the hoop all game but couldn't get the shots to fall - but she drew fouls and was 6-for-6 from the line.

Talladay got the scoring started in the second quarter, going 1-for-2 from the line. Powell and Roehm also hit threes.

Roehm's three put Saline up 20-17 - a lead the Hornets did not relinquish.

Saline led 20-19 at halftime.

The third quarter with a storm of threes. First, it was Powell, then it was Roehm, and then it was Powell again. Then Roehm went 2-for-2 from the line. Saline led 31-19. It seemed like the game was over. But Seaholm wouldn't go away.

First they got to within three, at 32-28. Roehm answered with a three. Saline went back in front 37-25 but Seaholm responded with a six- point run and Saline's lead was cut to six.

Again Roehm dealt a devastating three - her fifth of the night. Saline lead 40-31.

On Tuesday, the Saline junior wasn't only the high-scorer, she was hitting the baskets when it mattered most.

"I definitely felt like she had a sense of veteran about her today," Coach Roehm said of her daughter. "She was cool and calm and ready for the big moment. She waited for her chances and didn't force it."

Roehm said her entire team bounced back from moments of sloppy play in the second half, never letting mistakes snowball.

"Instead, the bounced back and built that lead back up," Roehm said.

Kadyn Maida was 6-for-6 from the line

Down the stretch the Hornets got more free throw points from Maida, a three and a two from Grace Roth, a long-range two from Powell and two free throw baskets from Roehm.

Interviews

