Mayor Marl to Step Away from Saline Area Fire Board

Mayor Brian Marl is stepping away from the Saline Area Fire Board.

Wednesday night's meeting at the fire hall was his last.

Marl has served on the board, which oversees the Saline Area Fire Department, since 2009, first as a council representative and then as Mayor starting in 2012.

"I've had an enjoyable time. It's hasn't all been fun, but I found the work very fulfilling and worthwhile," Marl said. "But I'm also keenly aware that there's time to hold them and time to fold them. I've been on this board long enough and it's time to give some other people an opportunity to serve and to contribute."

Marl has served as Chair of the Fire Board for years.

Saline Township Supervisor Jim Marion, Vice Chair of the Fire Board, asked why Marl is stepping away now.

Marl said 16 years on the board was enough.

"And there are other opportunities, challenges and projects I'd like to pursue as Mayor. And I think it's time to give somebody else from Saline the chance to serve on this board," Marl said.

There has been tension between between Mayor Marl and Councilmember Janet Dillon, the city's representatives, and the fire department and its Chief Jason Sperle for a couple of years. It spilled into the local news last summer when Marl called a special meeting at which, firefighters believe, Marl was attempting to convince the board to fire Chief Sperle. Firefighters from Saline and other communities attended to speak in support of Sperle. If there was an attempt to remove when the meeting when into closed session, it obviously failed.

There are also differences in the way township officials and city representatives view the role of the board. The city's representatives have been trying to reform aspects of the department with risk management work, studies and other measures, while the township representatives, who are not paid administrators and experts, favor a less active approach.

Saline City Council recently approved spending $70.000 to assess fire service and study alternatives.

Despite the recent tension, Marl had positive things to say about the department and the firefighters.

Marl said he met with a group of nursing students earlier Wednesday. They had done surveyed 100-200 residents.

"One of the things that rose to the top, in terms of services and amenities they value, is the fire department. That was wonderful to hear," Marl said. "I'm deeply impressed by the service and dedication of our firefighters."

Marl said there were challenges before the department, but he said it was on a good trajectory. While he won't be on the fire board, he told members of the board they could contact him, and he'd be happy to assist.

Rules adopted by the fire board earlier this year no longer require that both representatives be elected. Saline City Council must appoint Marl's replacement.

The fire board will elect new officers at its meeting in February.

