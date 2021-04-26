COVID-19: One Death, 18 Hospitalizations Since Friday in Washtenaw County, Spring Wave Continues Ebb

The 257th Washtenaw County resident died with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to data updated today by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

The data showed one death, 18 hospitalizations and 240 new positives over the weekend. That compares to two deaths, 21 hospitalizations and 323 new positives last weekend.

According to state data, the positivity rate fell to 2.62 percent in Washtenaw County Sunday. The rate has fallen significantly from the peak in early April.

In Saline Area Schools, the number of positives and number of quarantines fell this week from last week's high. Each Monday the district updates its dashboard.

Michigan data showed another decline in the positive test rate, which fell to 10.29 percent. There were 6,524 new positives reported since Saturday. Last Monday, there were 8,574 reported over the weekend. Michigan reported 35 more people died with COVID-19 since Saturday's report, bringing the pandemic's total to 17,324 people in Michigan.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care fell from 881 to 872. There were 531 COVID-19 patients receiving care with ventilators, up by one since Friday. There were 54 pediatric patients with COVID-19, three fewer than Friday.