4-26-2021 11:30pm
Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic to Play Hornet Stadium June 26
The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic will soon begin dancing, strumming and fiddling for audiences again! The youth fiddle group's outdoor performing season kicks off in a big way with a Hometown Show at Hornet Stadium in Saline on June 26.
The fiddlers will then launch their “On The Road Again” tour through Northern Michigan July 3-9, followed by a return to some of their favorite summer venues across the state.
Here's the schedule
- June 23: Plymouth Music in the Park, Plymouth, Michigan
- June 26: 2021 Hometown Show at Hornet Stadium in Saline (June 27 rain date)
- July 3: TOUR; Rogers City, MI
- July 4: TOUR: Curtis, MI
- July 6: TOUR: Manistique, MI
- July 7: TOUR: Munising, MI
- July 8: TOUR: Erikson, MI
- July 16 : Howell Concerts at the Courthouse
- August 12: Saline Summer Fest
- September 5: Saline Community Fair