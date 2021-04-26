Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic to Play Hornet Stadium June 26

The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic will soon begin dancing, strumming and fiddling for audiences again! The youth fiddle group's outdoor performing season kicks off in a big way with a Hometown Show at Hornet Stadium in Saline on June 26.

The fiddlers will then launch their “On The Road Again” tour through Northern Michigan July 3-9, followed by a return to some of their favorite summer venues across the state.

Here's the schedule