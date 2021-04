Last week, The Saline Area Fire Board voted 8-1 to present a conditional offer to Jason Sperle to be the next Chief of the Saline Area Fire Department.

Sperle, Fire Marshal in Pittsfield Township, and the Fire Board must negotiate a contract and Sperle must undergo screenings and background checks before he's officially hired.

We caught up with Sperle for an interview Monday. Below you'll find the video.