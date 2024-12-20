Lifelong Farmer Lloyd Jedele, Co-owner of Feldkamp Tire, Was Known for his Work Ethic, Quick Wit

Lloyd Emanuel Jedele passed away peacefully the morning of Tuesday, December 17th, 2024, at the age of 91.

He was born on September 7th, 1933, in Lodi Township, the son of Herman and Bertha (Henes) Jedele. Lloyd was the beloved husband of Marlene (Wild) Jedele for 67 years. They married on May 4th, 1957.

He was a devoted father to David (Donna) Jedele and Barbara (Curt) Fielder and a loving grandfather to Amy (Destiny) Jedele, Angela (John) Kohler, Amanda (Mason) Pichla, Sarah (Joshua) Blades, and Jacob (Megan) Fielder, as well as eight great-grandchildren.

Lloyd was a lifelong farmer. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, quick wit, and always being ready for a good game of Euchre. In addition to farming, he was co-owner of Feldkamp Tire and worked for the City of Saline DPW.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his sister Elizabeth (Richard) Roehm, and his sisters-in-law Mary Jedele and Ruth Blumenauer. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Leroy (Irene) Jedele, Marilynn (George) Brassow, Harold (Caroline) Jedele, James Jedele, and brother-in-law Willard Blumenauer.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, December 20th, 2024 from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Saturday, December 21st at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saline from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Issac Pappenfuss will officiate the service. Burial will follow the service and will be held in the Lodi Township Cemetery in Saline.

A luncheon will also follow and will be held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lloyd’s name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church – Saline, to Arbor Hospice, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the Church.

To leave a memory you have of Lloyd, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline