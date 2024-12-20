Pilot Frank Wilson, Husband, Father of Four, Live a Life Brimming with Adventure

Francis (Frank) Edward Wilson, of Saline, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his devoted family, on December 17, 2024, at the age of 81. Frank was born on August 18, 1943, in Providence, RI, to the late Catherine and Francis Wilson. He spent his early years in South Providence, RI, before his family moved to Hartford, Connecticut, during his teenage years.

Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Helene Wilson, who was his unwavering partner through all of life’s seasons. Together, they built a meaningful life, raising four exceptional children: Brian (Jaymi) Wilson, Cathy (Frank) Toth, Kevin (Jennifer) Wilson, and Michael (Melanie) Wilson. Frank was also a proud Papa to ten treasured grandchildren: Veronica, William, Korinne, Monica, Bianca, Molly, Kevin, Isabella, Mae, and Zander, each of whom he delighted with his famous pesto pasta and generous servings of ice cream.

Frank grew up among his close-knit cousins Charlene Mullen, Catherine Gallacher, Barbara Hodge, and the late Jean Kelly, with whom he shared a bond akin to siblings.

A natural storyteller, Frank lived a life brimming with adventure, and his experiences provided endless inspiration for his captivating tales. His lifelong passion for aviation not only fueled his dreams but also defined his career. This passion led him to Michigan, where he and Helene raised their family. As a pilot, Frank’s career took him around the globe, culminating in his retirement as a 757/767 Captain with United Airlines. Along the way, he forged lifelong friendships with colleagues who shared his love of flying.

If he wasn’t in the sky, he wanted to be in the ocean. His love for the salty water began at Roy Carpenter's Beach, where he worked as a lifeguard and honed his skills as a surfer. Later in life, he cherished summers at his home in Narragansett, RI, where he could often be found swimming, speed walking along the shore, and catching up with family and friends.

Having a full house with his children and grandchildren was the cornerstone of Frank’s happiness, especially during Christmas. Wearing his Santa hat and playing classic Christmas music, he poured his heart into preparing a memorable feast, followed by hours spent together around the Christmas tree—moments his family will forever treasure.

The family invites all who knew and loved Frank to a visitation at Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home on Sunday, December 22nd, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Saline, MI, on Monday, December 23rd, at 10:30 AM, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. Father John Linden will preside as Celebrant. In accordance with Frank's wishes, cremation will follow, and his ashes will be placed in the St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church Columbarium, beside his wife, Helene. For those unable to attend in person, the funeral Mass will also be live-streamed by visiting this link https://youtube.com/live/GG-mg25xrCI?feature=share. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Michigan Flight Museum (miflightmuseum.org) in Frank’s memory.

