TRACK & FIELD: Saline Boys & Girls Win at Skyline

The Saline boys and girls track and field teams won at Skyline Tuesday. Unofficial scoring shows Saline defeating Skyline 107-31 in the boys' meet and Saline winning 118-18 in the girls' meet.

On the boys' side, Saline won every relay, every field event and all but the 3200, 800 and 1600 on the track.

Nicholas Walper won the 100-meter dash in 10.94 seconds, leading a 1-2-3 finish with Josh Rush and Caden Winston. Kendall Cherry won the 200-meter dash in 22.66, leading a 1-2-3 finish with Bobby Huckabone and Winston. Andrew Victoria won the 400 meters in 52.48, ahead of Huckabone (2nd). Ian Gifford won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.87 seconds, leading another 1-2-3 finish with Christopher Cappello and Travis Crigger. Eric Umberger won the 300-meter hurdles in 44.4 seconds while Kahiel Brown was third.

In the field, Ian Hanby won the shot put (43-10.00) and discus (123-10.00). Garrett Beazley was second in the discus and Andrew Hartley was third in the shot put. Stewart Berryhill cleared 5'08 to win the high jump, leading a 1-23 finish with Mason Dellot and Umberger. Umberger's second win came in the pole vault, where he cleared 10'06. Malike Eisemann also cleared 10'06 and took second. Ian Gifford won the long jump with a leap of 18-10.25. Nicholas Borneo was third.

The girls were just as dominant. They won every relay. They won every event but the high jump.

Freshman Jordan Wickham won the 100 in 12.99 seconds, leading a 1-2-3 finish with Jacki Kolano and Bryn Batten. Another sweep of the top three came in the 200, where Nicole Warren won in 26.84 seconds. Charlotte Rittenhouse and Ava Schmidt followed. Mia Rogan won the 400 n 1:03.17, leading a 1-2-3 finish with Lydia Alig and Emma Grill. Madison Wood won the 800 in 2:25.58 with Aubrey Stager taking second. In the 1600, Lydia Alig won in 5:40.78 while Claire Endres took second. Laney Alig won the 3200 in 12:22.20.

Tenley Schrzan won the 100 hurdles in 18.02 as Alena Miklosovic took second. Schrzan also won the 300-hurdles in 50.51 seconds as Miklosovic was second.

Schrzan was nearly the meet's only triple winner. She cleared 4'10 in high jump, but Felicity Sorenson of Skyline won on attempts.

Kolano won the pole vault in 8'06 leading a 1-2-3 finish with Ashton Davis and Emma MacDonald. Another sweep of the top three came in the long jump, with Nicole Warren leaping 16-08. She was followed by Bryn Batten and Emma Grill.

Morgan Boze was a double winner, taking the shot put (32-05.5) and discus (89-02). Stefanie Harris and Grill took second and third in the shot put, respectively, as Harris was third in the discus.