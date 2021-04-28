Robert Linder, Father of 8, Served in the US Army During World War II, Worked in Aerospace

Robert Paul Linder, age 94, of Saline, Michigan and Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Robert “Bob” was born in Sturgis, Michigan on August 10, 1926 the son of Joseph Linder and Clarice (Lothamer) Linder.

On February 3, 1951, he married Virginia (Wertin) Linder. Robert is survived by Virginia and seven of his children; Mary Corp, Kathy Bradley (Bruce), James Linder (Laura), Susan Sowa (Paul), Gregory Linder (Sharon), Michael Linder (Vicky), and Richard Linder (Julie).

He was very proud of his twelve wonderful grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Robert is also survived by his sister, Elizabeth Erhardt and brother, Steve Linder. Robert was preceded in by death his son Robert Joseph Linder (Cheryl). He was also preceded in death by four siblings; Ellen Brew, Thomas Linder, William Linder and Joseph Linder.

Robert was a graduate of the University of Michigan and enjoyed a long career as a Systems Engineer with the Bendix Aerospace Division. Before his career he served in the United States Army during WWII and in Korea. He was also a member of the American Legion, Sigma Nu, and the UM Alumni Association.

Robert enjoyed many activities including golf, bowling, fishing, boating, traveling, camping, reading, and birdwatching.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will take place on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline, MI. Father John Linden will be officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service at 10:30 A.M. Following the service, inurnment will take place in the St. Andrew Catholic Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert’s name may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church or to Michigan Parkinson Foundation and envelopes will be available at the church. To leave a memory you have of Robert, to sign his guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.