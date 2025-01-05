Navy Veteran, Gerald Austin, Husband and Father, Worked for the City of Saline for 35 Years

Gerald “Jerry” Austin, age 77, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully at Hospice Home of Lenawee on Thursday, January 2, 2025 in the arms of his wife and surrounded by his four children.

Jerry was born March 7, 1947 to Hugh and Della (Teachout) Austin and grew up on the Austin Apple Orchard in Saline. On August 2, 1974 he married Jan Cochrane and became “Guy-Daddy” to her two boys. They later welcomed two daughters to complete their family of six.

Jerry was a very proud veteran of the United States Navy. He worked for the City of Saline for over 35 years and retired from his position of Superintendent of Water Production and Pollution Control in 2002.

Jerry was an avid bowler and a 2002 inductee of the Ann Arbor Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He enjoyed camping trips with his family, singing in the church choir, floating in the pool while singing ridiculous songs he made up, and being his grandkids’ number one fan at all of their sporting events.

Jerry was a member of Milan Baptist Church and the American Legion Post 322.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Della Austin; brother, Gene Austin; brother-in-law, Vic Guenther; nephew, Mike Guenther; and father-in-law, Ben Cochrane. Jerry is survived by his wife of fifty years, Jan Austin; children, Jim Austin, Tim (Renee) Austin, Kristy (Jaime) Vanderpool, and Kari Grounds; his grandchildren, Jonah and Domyan Austin (Jim), Breana and Bradley Austin (Tim), Chase Cundiff (Kristy), and Reese, Drew, Reagan, and Tyler Grounds (Kari); his sisters, Kay Guenther and Jan (Jerry) Charter; brothers-in-law, Dale (Sue) Cochrane and Derek (Lib) Cochrane; the mother-in-law he absolutely cherished, Donna Cochrane; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, January 9, 2025 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Friday, January 10 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Doug Strader will officiate the service. Military Honors will be provided under the auspices of the Veteran’s Honor Guard of Washtenaw County. Burial will follow the service and will take place in Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. A luncheon will also be held following the service at the Saline American Legion Post #322. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his name may be made to Hospice of Lenawee, 1903 Wolf Creek Highway, Adrian, MI 49221, or to Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

